Leawo Offers Up to 40% Discount for Video Converter Ultimate in New Year Activity to Convert, Burn and Download Videos & DVD & Blu-Ray

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2020 --Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution developer and provider, launched Leawo 2020 New Year Promotion. The promotion provides up to 40% discount for 6-in-1 Video Converter Ultimate Toolkit to help convert burn and download videos, DVD and Blu-ray easily. Also, there is a chance to get a $ 100 Amazon discount card. This promotion runs from December 15th, 2019 to February 5th, 2020.



Being one of the best media solution tools for Windows and Mac users, Leawo Video Converter Ultimate is an ultimate Blu-ray/DVD toolkit providing ideal media solutions and enables users to convert any videos and audios between 180+ formats and download videos and audios from more than 1000 video-sharing sites, including YouTube and Facebook. This media solution can deal with 4K resolution videos.



Leawo Video Converter Ultimate allows for ripping, converting, burning, creating Blu-ray/DVD. It can rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD disc, Blu-ray/DVD folder, and Blu-ray/DVD ISO image file to videos and audios with support for output formats up to 180+ formats. As for burning features, this tool enables people to burn most video files to Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder, and ISO image file easily. It can create Blu-ray and DVD disc menu and editing photos are also available with various features for Blu-ray/DVD creating and burning. Users can adopt this tool to create photo slideshow videos, Blu-ray/DVD.



This media suite can also serve as a video editor which means it allows for trimming video length, cropping video size, adding watermark to video, adjust video effect, creating 3D video, noise removing, etc., saving users time and effort to download additional video editor to edit videos beforehand. Besides, the GPU-accelerating technology and advanced decoding and encoding technology ensure fast conversion and burning speed for this powerful media solution suite. Other features such as its easy-to-use interface and detailed settings panel greatly improve user experience.



Now users could get this powerful toolkit with up to 40% discount on 2020 New Year promotion, which means that users only pay $71.97 for a lifetime license, saving up to $48. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions. Last but not least, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website. And free giveaway – DVD Converter is also provided in this promotion.



