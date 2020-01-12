Leawo Provides 30% off Coupon for Leawo iTransfer in 2020 New Year Activity

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2020 --Shenzhen, China -- 1/9/2020: Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media processing and media dissemination. In order to celebrate 2020 New Year, the company decided to carry out a 2020 New Year promotion and special-offer. This activity lasts from December 15th, 2019 to February 5th, 2020.



Leawo iTransfer is a multifunctional file browser, transfer and manager for people's iOS enabled devices including iPhone which is available for PCs and Macs. It is the most practical software in its category because it is advanced, yet very easy to use and also has higher security assurance to protect people's precious data. This software has the outstanding performance to provide perfect and easy to use solutions for transferring as well as backing up app data, photos, contacts, calendars, call history and more between computer and the iOS device. Leawo iTransfer can directly manage iTunes library (add, remove or edit) within the software, and the great news is that iTunes will not even erase everything for this process. Designed with people in mind, this software boats a very simple and clean user interface. When people connect their iPhone or any other iOS enabled device, it is automatically detected.



Beyond that, Leawo iTransfer will be a great help to complete the transfer task in higher efficiency than people's expectation. As an professional iOS devices transfer program, perfect solutions are provided by Leawo iTransfer between iOS devices. Up to 12 types of files including photos, music, contacts, apps and more are supported by this software. Furthermore, Leawo iTransfer also acts well in backing up the files from iOS devices to computer. Besides that, it is an excellent music management tool in creating or deleting the playlist of iOS devices and iTunes.



During 2020 New Year promotion, people can enjoy a favorable price with a 30% discount. Leawo iTransfer is now available at $20.97 instead of its previous price of $29.95. And here are specified steps below on how to get 30% off sitewide coupon code:



1. Choose the Leawo iTransfer

2. Go to the purchase page of Leawo iTransfer

3. Paste the "LEAWO-30PCT-OFF" as couple code to the purchase page

4. Fill personal information to get a registration code.



After purchasing this practical program, people are no longer limited by the time limit of the trial version. And they could transfer or back up the important data on their iOS devices easily.