Leawo Provides 50% off Coupon for Leawo All-in-One Bundle During 2020 January Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2020 --Shenzhen, China -- 1/19/2020: Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media processing and media dissemination. During the beginning of 2020 New Year, the company decided to carry out a 2020 January Promotion. This activity runs from Jan 15, 2020 to Feb 15, 2020.



The biggest surprise during this promotion is that Leawo will provide a giveaway named Prof. DRM Spotify Music Converter. This tool helps people to remove DRM protection from Spotify songs, download and convert Spotify songs to DRM-free MP3 files with ease.



There are 3 different products included in this All-in-One Bundle: Prof. Media, iTransfer and Prof. DRM Media Pack. First of all, Leawo Prof. Media is a total media converter suite that comprises Blu-ray/DVD Ripper, Blu-ray/DVD Creator, Blu-ray/DVD Copy, Video Converter, Video Downloader, and Blu-ray Cinavia. And the second product Leawo iTransfer is a multifunctional file browser, transfer, and manager for people's iOS-enabled devices including iPhone which is available for PCs and Macs. It is the most practical software in its category because it is advanced, yet very easy to use and also has higher security assurance to protect people's precious data. This software has the outstanding performance to provide perfect and easy to use solutions for transferring as well as backing up app data, photos, contacts, calendars, call history and more between computer and the iOS device. The third one Prof. DRM Media Pack includes Prof. DRM Video Converter, Prof. DRM Music Converter, Prof. DRM Audiobook Converter, and it enables people to remove DRM and Convert iTunes M4V to MP4/MP3 and M4P/M4B/M4A to MP3. Now people could acquire this Leawo All-in-One Bundle for a lifetime at $169.91 instead of its previous price of $339.85.



Beyond that, Leawo offers 40% off coupon for DRM Removal Utilities as well. 4 different DRM Removal Utilities below are available with 40% off coupon: Prof. DRM Media Pack, Prof. DRM Video Converter, Prof. DRM Music Converter, Prof. DRM Audiobook Converter. And here are specified steps below on how to get 40% off sitewide coupon code:

1. Choose the specific DRM Removal Utilities

2. Go to the purchase page of DRM Removal Utilities

3. Paste the "LEADRMPRO40OFF" as coupon code to the purchase page

4. Fill personal information to get a registration code.



About Leawo Software

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer based in Shenzhen, China and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.