Leawo Pushed out DVD Creator Win 8.2.1.0 to Fix Issues That DVD Creator Failed to Burn Large 4K Files, Add Music and for Better Stability and Usability

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, rolled out DVD Creator Win 8.2.1.0 with some major updates. In this new version, Leawo has updated DVD Creator's burning features. In the former version, some customers offered feedbacks such as 4K file burning failure and the program get crushing when they tried to add music during the photo burning process. Sometimes, they also failed to burn some common files to DVD. In this updated version, Leawo has solved all these issues for better stability and to improve user experience.



As one of the most powerful DVD burning tools, Leawo DVD Creator can easily burn videos and audios to DVD with support of more than 180 formats including HEVC, AVI, FLV, etc. and the file can be burnt to DVD disc, folder and ISO image file. It can also preserve the original quality in the burning and ensures the image quality and audio quality will be as good as the original ones. Before burning video to DVD, users can create their own menu in the disc. Leawo DVD Creator provides more than 40 free disc menu templates to download and apply on the output DVD content. Besides, the internal menu designer also allows for personal designing.



Leawo DVD Creator is not just a simple DVD burning tool. Being an excellent video editor, it also offers some video editing features of great use. With this burning tool, users can trim video length to get rid of the unwanted part, add watermark including text and image to the surface of video, crop video customize the ratio and size of the video, add 3D effect to ordinary 2D videos, etc. What's more, it is a slideshow video maker that helps convert your photos to slideshow videos and burn them to DVD.



For better stability and usability to burn files to DVD with ease, Leawo rolled out this updated version to fix the issues in the previous version. This update is mainly for users whose computer system has updated to Windows 10. In the previous version, users with win 10 system said that they failed to burn 4K files videos and movies of no less than 2G size. For those who frequently have the need to burn files of large size to DVD, this issue could be quite annoying and this update to solve 4K file burning issues is quite necessary for them.



Leawo DVD Creator allows users to add photos and music to make photo slideshows. For Win 10 users, they suffered from the pain that when they tried to music during the photo slideshow making, the program would suddenly go crushing and they may need to restart the whole program. However, in this update, Leawo has solved this problem and win 10 users and add music smoothly as older win system users can do.



Apart from the 2 major issues mentioned above, Some Win 10 users said they could fail to convert and burn files to DVD from time to time without knowing the reason. However, in this new version, Leawo improves the converting and burning capabilities for Win 10 users for better stability and user experience.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray/DVD media solutions, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.