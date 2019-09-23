Leawo Released 2019 September Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity with Free Gift iTransfer and 50% off Specials to Help People Manage iOS Data and Process Media File

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2019 --Leawo Software, just rolled out 2019 September Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion. As a multimedia solution and data management software provider, Leawo offered a series of huge discounts on its featured products in this promotion. People can get iTransfer for free to manage iOS data with ease and 13-in-1 bundle, that is, Prof. Media, iTransfer, and Tunescopy with up to 50% discount. In addition, Leawo offered 40% discount on Apple Utility Bundle and Apple Utility Singles. This promotion activity is available from September 20 to October 20, 2019. And all products in this promo are lifetime-license editions and all discounts are applicable on both Windows and Mac versions.



With regard to the free gift - Leawo iTransfer, it's capable of managing different iOS data with a unified experience. It enables people to transfer up to 14 kinds of files and data among iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod), iTunes and computer easily and selectively.



In addition, people can get 50% discount on 13-in-1 bundle including Prof. Media, iTransfer, and Tunescopy Media Pack. At ordinary times, people have to cost $339.85 for this all-in-one bundle. However, people can save $169.91 to get it now. This bundle is helpful to download and convert video, copy, convert and burn Blu-ray/DVD, transfer iOS data, and convert iTunes video/music/audiobooks.



Moreover, there are two Apple utility bundles which are offered by Leawo with 40% discounts. One is All-in-One iOS Manager, including iTransfer, Music Recorder, and Tunes Cleaner, which is able to transfer iOS data for backup, record online and offline music, clean up iTunes music library and other music libraries with ease. The other is Media Converter Toolkit, including Video Converter, Spotify Converter, Music Converter, and Audiobook Converter, which enables people to convert media file to free content, convert iTunes music/video/audiobook and Amazon Audible audiobooks, and download Spotify songs. Now, people can only cost $71.95 to get All-in-One iOS Manager for a lifetime license and $59.97 to gain Media Converter Toolkit in the same way.



Furthermore, a few Apple utility singles also are offered by Leawo with 40% discount. The singles include Tunes Cleaner and iOS Data Recovery. People can utilize Tunes Cleaner to clean up iTunes and other music libraries by adding music tags automatically/manually and removing duplicate songs, and iOS Data Recovery to recover up to 14 types of deleted or lost data from iTunes, iCloud and iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod) safely and accurately. With 40% discount, people only need to cost $35.99 to get Tunes Cleaner and $41.96 to obtain iOS Data Recovery for a lifetime license.



Last but not least, Leawo provides sitewide coupon code LEAWO-30PCT-OFF to offer 30% discount on any purchase on Leawo.org.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.