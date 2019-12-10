Leawo Released Prof. Media 8.2.2.0 with Major Updates to BD Copy and BD Ripper Modules

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just pushed out Prof. Media 8.2.2.0 with major updates on BD Copy and BD Ripper modules to fix the program auto flash shut-down issue and solved the problem that the program failed to open CD-ROM drive.



As a total media converter suite, Leawo Prof . Media provides multiple solutions between DVD, Blu-ray, videos, audios, and photos, with astonishing bonus features.



Featuring a practical Blu-ray/DVD copy function module, Leawo Prof. Media can copy and backup Blu-ray/DVD movies in disc, folder or ISO to computer hard drive or blank disc without quality loss. It supports 1:1 disc to disc duplication, high-quality DVD-9 to DVD-5 compression, etc. No matter the DVD discs are restricted or not, Leawo Prof. Media could easily finish the disc backup task.



Also featuring a professional media convert function module, Leawo Prof. Media provides high-speed conversion and high-quality conversion of Blu-ray/DVD to video converting. This Blu-ray/DVD ripping software can easily rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD/ISO files to video/audio in 180+ formats, including MP4, AVI, FLV, WMV, MOV, M4V, F4V, MP3, AAC, etc.



The key upgrades of Prof. Media 8.2.2.0:

1. Fixed the program auto flash shut-down issue caused by an outdated AMD graphics card driver.

2. Solved the problem that the program failed to open CD-ROM drive under non-administrator running.

3. Fixed the error of program restoring hardware acceleration option to the default one after restart even users had switched to another one previously.

4. Canceled the limitation that the program will filter the title less than 60s from Blu-ray disc, and added [Filter the title of the Blu-ray less than 60s] option to the setting panel.



With these bugs above fully solved on BD Copy and BD Ripper modules, Prof. Media is more friendly and convenient to users. Leawo Prof. Media 8.2.2.0 is now available for download on its official website. People can go to the product page to update Prof. Media to the latest version. In addition, users can get up to 50% off on 13 in-1 bundle which includes Prof. Media, transfer,etc at Leawo 2019 Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion. The promotion started on Nov 20 and will end on Dec 23.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit http://www.leawo.org/ for more details.