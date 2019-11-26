Leawo Releases Prof. DRM Mac 3.0.1 with the Support for Dual-Screen Display and MacOS Catalina 10.15

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution developer and provider, released Leawo Prof. DRM Mac 3.0.1 for people to convert video, music and eBook. The new version supports dual-screen display and is compatible with MacOS 10.15 system. In the meantime, some functions are optimized and several minor bugs are fixed.



Most importantly in this update, Leawo Prof. DRM Mac 3.0.1 added some new features. On the one hand, the new version add support for dual-screen display, which means Leawo Prof. DRM will work fine even if the computer has two monitors. On the other hand, the new version is compatible with MacOS 10.15 system. So users of MacOS 10.15 will be able to use it. But there's still small problems: The Prof. DRM on MacOS 10.15 system doesn't support converting iTunes movie, music, and audiobook. And unlike the Windows version, the Mac version does not support reading video and audio from iOS devices. The Leawo team is working on solutions.



Secondly, Leawo optimized some functions and fixed several minor bugs in Prof. DRM Mac 3.0.1. The details are as follows:

1. Switched the file reading and loading mode from background operation upon startup to manual click on Refresh button. Refresh animation was added to keep program being frequently refreshed.

2. Added "Enter" shortcut for registration center, letting users press Enter key to directly and quickly complete registration.

3. Fixed program crash problem resulted from deleting all loaded media files via drag-and-drop.

4. Added "Ctrl+A"shortcut to select all, and "Delete" button to delete media file on Home interface.

5. Optimized to let users double click and rename media file on converting interface.

6. Fixed the eror of Audible audiobooks repeatedly appearing.



In addition, the new version changed the module titles and descriptions. Prior to the update, it includes iTunes Video/Music/Audiobook Converter, eBook Converter, Audible Converter and Spotify Converter. After the update, it is made up of Video&Music Converter, eBook Converter, Audible Converter and Spotify Converter. Obviously, it merge iTunes Audiobook Converter module into Audible Converter module. People who want to convert iTunes audiobook need to achieve it in Audible Converter.



It's worth mentioning that Leawo Prof. DRM has many discounts on Leawo's 2019 Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion. People could get Prof. DRM Music Converter for free and Prof. DRM Media Pack, Prof. DRM Video Converter, Prof. DRM Spotify Converter and Prof. DRM Audible Converter at up to 40% off.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.