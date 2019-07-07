Leawo Unveiled 2019 6th Monthly Giveaway & Specials by Offering All-in-One iOS Manager at Up to 40% Discount

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just rolled out 2019 6th Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion. People can get huge discounts on most Leawo's featured products including Prof. Media, Prof. DRM Media Pack, iTransfer, Music Recorder, iOS Data Recovery, and Tunes Cleaner. Especially, people can obtain an all-in-one iOS manager bundle including iTransfer, Music Recorder, and Tunes Cleaner at up to 40% discount. This promotion is available from 11 June to 10 July.



With regard to this all-in-one iOS manager which includes iTransfer, Music Recorder, and iOS Data Recovery, it helps people transfer up to 12 kinds of data between iOS devices and computer/iTunes, record online and offline music, clean up iTunes and local music libraries, and remove duplicate songs.



Hereinto, iTransfer, as a powerful iOS data transfer tool, is capable of transferring 12 types of files, including apps, music, movies, tv shows, books, ringtones, photos, SMS, bookmarks, notes, etc. among iOS devices, computer, and iTunes. And with iTransfer, people can transfer iOS data without sync of iTunes. In addition, people can preview media files including videos, music, and photos.



Music Recorder also possesses quite a few great features. People can resort to it to download online music from 500+ audio sites and record audio from computer and microphone. And it will download music tags automatically when people record music. Moreover, it enables editing these tags manually.



As for Tunes Cleaner, it's capable of cleaning up iTunes and local music libraries as well as removing duplicate songs. It means people can complete music tags of a number of songs in iTunes and local music libraries with simple clicks. In addition, the duplicate removal function is also practical. It offers 3 different modes for scanning duplicate songs.



Now the bundle of above 3 software is offered by Leawo at 40% discount. People can obtain it by costing only $47.95 for 1-year license and $71.95 for lifetime license.



Last but not least, Leawo also offers Music Recorder for 1-year license for free and up to 50% discount on other best multimedia solution bundles in this promo.



Price and availability

Leawo Music Recorder has both trial and registration versions. Both are free downloadable, while the registration version costs $19.99 and has all functions (now it's free for 1-year license version on 2019 6th Monthly Giveaway & Specials). The trial version could only record 3-minute content per recording.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.