Leawo Unveiled Blu-Ray Ripper 8.2.2.0 to Improve Hardware Acceleration Performance and Optimize Blu-Ray Title Filter Options

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just pushed out Blu-ray Ripper 8.2.2.0 with a major update to improve the hardware acceleration performance and optimize Blu-ray title for better stability and usability.



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is a professional and best Blu-ray ripping and converting program, allowing users to rip and convert Blu-ray disc or Blu-ray folder to a variety of video and audio formats such as Blu-ray to MP4, Blu-ray to MKV, Blu-ray to MOV, Blu-ray to AVI, etc. With professional disc decrypting technology, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper could decrypt and convert Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+ and the latest MKB protection.



The key upgrades of Blu-ray Ripper 8.2.2.0:

1. Fixed the program auto flash shut-down issue.

2. Fixed the program failed to open the CD-ROM drive issue.

3. Improved hardware acceleration performance.

4. Optimized the Blu-ray title filter options.



In the previous versions of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, many customers have reported that the program had some annoying issues that led to poor user experience. For example, the program may shut down when the AMD graphics card is not updated. In addition, the program failed to open CD-ROM drive under the non-administrator running. Thus, with the update of Blu-ray Ripper, Leawo team has fixed these issues perfectly.



Moreover, to improve the user experience, Leawo experts fixed the error of program restoring hardware acceleration option to the default one after restart even users had switched to another one previously. Last but not least, Leawo team removed the limitation that the program will filter the title less than 60s from Blu-ray disc, and added [Filter the title of the Blu-ray less than 60s] option to the setting panel.



Price and availability

People can go to the Leawo official website then turn to the product page to download the latest version.Leawo offers a 40% off discount on Blu-ray Ripper at 2019 Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion. For lifetime license, the product was initially priced at $99.95, now available at $59.97. People can go to the product page and click "Buy Now", then proceed to checkout and pay online. After paying for that, people just need to fill in personal information to receive the code.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit http://www.leawo.org/ for more details.