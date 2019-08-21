Leawo Unveiled Prof. Media 8.2.0.0 with Newly Added Cinavia Module and Support of H.264 and H.265 Hard-Decoding

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just pushed out Prof. Media 8.2.0.0 with a major update that added brand new Cinavia module to help people relieve Cinavia restriction on Blu-ray with simple steps. And the new version supports H.264 and H.265 hard-decoding with GPU accelerating technology. Furthermore, a new lossless video format – Multi-track MP4 and an option to output forced subtitle only were added into the software.



As an almighty multimedia solution, Prof. Media is able to convert and play Blu-ray/DVD, burn video into Blu-ray/DVD, download online videos and audios, convert videos, and relieve Cinavia restriction on Blu-ray. Its built-in video editor enables people to trim and crop video, add video watermark, adjust video effect, and apply 3D effect with ease. Moreover, coming with NVIDIA CUDA, AMD APP, and Intel Quick Sync GPU accelerating technologies, the software is able to speed up disc reading, loading, and processing at 6X faster speed.



The key upgrades of Prof. Media 8.2.0.0:

1. Added Cinavia Converting module.

2. Added hard decoding tech for faster disc processing, supporting H.264 and H.265 hard-decoding.

3. Added lossless MP4 profile as output format.

4. Added an option to output forced subtitle only.

5. Fixed some bugs.



With regard to Cinavia, quite a few people may not know of it. Actually, it's the latest Blu-ray protection technology. The Blu-ray will come with sudden interruption or muting phenomenon once it doesn't go through Cinavia checker. However, with this newly Prof. Media, people can relieve Cinavia restriction on Blu-ray with simple clicks and get a copy without any limitation. Furthermore, Cinavia converting module in the software will relieve other restriction on Blu-ray simultaneously.



Moreover, the updated version supports H.264 and H.265 hard-decoding with GPU acceleration technology to speed up the process of converting and copying media files like Blu-ray extremely. It's worth noting that a great more graphics cards are supported in this update, including various series of Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA GPUs. People can be thrilled that it used to take hours to convert a Blu-ray disc, while now just a few minutes.



Furthermore, a new lossless video format – Multi-track MP4 was added into the software as output format. Now apart from Multi-track MKV format, people are able to convert media file and output to this new lossless video format. In addition, an option to output forced subtitle only was added into the Convert module. People can check this option to output video with forced subtitle only.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



