Leawo's 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials Is Featuring All-in-One Blu-Ray Converter to Help People Convert Blu-ray/DVD Movies to Videos for Enjoyment

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2019 --Leawo Software, a leading multi-media software manufacturer, pushed out its 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials promotion with a series of discounted products including Prof. Media, Tunescopy, iTransfer, Tunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, etc. Especially, people can obtain 40% off Leawo Blu-ray Converter to convert Blu-ray/DVD with ease. This promotion will run for a whole month from 12, July to 12, August. And this discount for Blu-ray Converter is available for both Windows and Mac versions.



In general, Leawo only rolled out its special sale activity on certain important festivals like Thanksgiving Day, Easter, Valentine's Day, etc. However, in this summer vacation, Leawo intends to offer more extra discounts for those people who have the demands to convert Blu-ray/DVD/video/audio, manage iOS data, clean up iTunes music library, and record online music.



Especially, people can get Leawo Blu-ray Converter at up to 40% discount. At ordinary times, people have to cost $99.95 for this software of lifetime license. However, with this discount, people can save nearly $40, that is $59.97 to gain this lifetime-license Blu-ray Converter.



Leawo Blu-ray Converter is capable of converting Blu-ray/DVD movies to video in 180+ formats. Moreover, it allows extracting audio from Blu-ray/DVD media file separately. And it adopts a user-friendly design so that people can complete most converting tasks with simple clicks. In addition, the software presets a number of profiles for output devices and formats. People can choose a preferred profile to finish the converting task conveniently.



Furthermore, it builds in a Blu-ray/DVD player and a video editor. Before the final converting, people can preview Blu-ray/DVD with the player. And with its built-in video editor, people can finish video trimming and cropping, adding video watermark, applying video effect, converting 2D video to 3D, and removing video noise operations with ease. And with a recent update, Leawo Blu-ray Converter supports to process multi-angle Blu-ray/DVD. People can select any angle from Blu-ray/DVD content for processing.



Last but not least, Leawo also offers sitewide coupon code LEAWO-30PCT-OFF to help people gain any product with 30% discount.



Price and availability

Leawo PowerPoint to Video Pro has both trial and registration versions. Both are free downloadable, while the registration version costs $69.95 for lifetime license and has all functions (now it's free for lifetime license version on 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials).



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.