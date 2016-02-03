Lebanon, IN Eye Surgeon Dr. Paul Honan Helps Patients Suffering from Cataracts Restore Vision with Latest Procedure

Lebanon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --Lebanon eye surgeon Dr. Paul Honan is helping patients who are struggling with cloudy and impaired vision find a lasting solution for better vision with the latest advances in cataract surgery. Using these advanced techniques Dr. Honan can provide cataract surgery on an outpatient basis, allowing them to have improved vision with little pain during recovery.



A cataract occurs when the clear lens of the eye becomes cloudy. This clouding usually occurs over time and in many instances is not immediately noticeable to the patient. Cataracts usually develop due to age, but can also be caused by injury, certain medications, or other health issues. For those who have cataracts, it can seem like they are constantly looking out of a frosty or fogged window. This can make it difficult to see at night, increase sensitivity to light and glare, and can even cause double vision in a single eye.



In the beginning stages of cataract surgery, an incision was made in the eye and the clouded lens was essentially removed through an invasive procedure that required significant recovery as well as thick hyperopic glasses after surgery to allow the patient to see without the natural lens in their eye. However, modern advances in cataract surgery have dramatically improved the efficiency of the procedure and the outcomes that patients are able to enjoy after it is completed.



Today, Dr. Honan completes cataract surgery by making a tiny incision in the eye with the aid of topical anesthetic drops. Through this incision, he uses tools to break up the cloudy lens and remove it from the eye, replacing it with an artificial lens that gives patients near-perfect vision once again and does not require glasses.



Dr. Honan performs cataract surgery on an outpatient basis. After the procedure is completed, patients can return home and will only experience slight discomfort for a few days. Within eight weeks, the incisions will be totally healed and patients can enjoy completely restored vision.



At his Lebanon office, Dr. Honan provides comprehensive eye care in addition to cataract surgery. He treats a variety of eye diseases, including glaucoma, macular degeneration, shingles, and keratoconus. His location has a full optical shop on site and offers eye examinations and contact lenses.



About Dr. Paul Honan

Dr. Paul Honan has nearly five decades of experience in the medical field. He completed his formal training as an eye specialist at the Indiana University School of Medicine in the Department of Ophthalmology and was the first board certified specialist to practice in Lebanon. He was also the first doctor to successfully implant an artificial lens in 1975 at Witham Hospital.



Dr. Paul Honan