Lebot the First Aquatic Robot That Teaches Children How to Code Launches on Kickstarter

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Lebot: a modular robot that teaches children how to code has launched on Kickstarter. Unlike other robots seen on the crowdfunding platform before, Lebot's team promises that it will teach your kids how to code in a fun interactive way, while boosting their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math skills (STEM). One of the major differences with this learning tool is that it is fully waterproof and can be assembled into several aquatic gadgets. Because of its modular form factor, magnetic connectors and programable waterjets, Lebot can become a boat, a submarine an underwater rover or any other creation children can come up with. Its floating antenna allows it to connects to the mobile app even while under water; this way you can continue to modify the code and reprogram the robot's behavior, without having to restart or take out of the water. Lebot's app uses Code Blocks, a coding application that helps children to learn how to code. Code Blocks supports multiple coding languages, including: GCC, Clang and Visual C++. Lebot will retail for $229 when it hits the shelves in January of 2019, but it's available at the reduced price of $159 during the Kickstarter Campaign.



"The world has never seen a robot of this kind before, not only will children enjoy learning how to code, but they will be able to learn the mechanics of an underwater robot" said Stephen Hu, Marketing Director at XVFly a global innovation leader focusing on water-related high-tech products and educational robots.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lebot/lebot-the-aquatic-robot-that-teaches-children-how-to-code?ref=f550y8