Leclair Group Expands Management Team with New Vice President of Brokerage

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --LeClair Group, a leader in health and life insurance services, announced a new addition to its management team. Julie Andrews, formerly with MetLife, joins as Vice President of the Insurance Brokerage Division. This is the first leadership expansion that has been announced since Richard Lett joined as the company's CEO earlier this year.



Julie brings to LeClair Group a solid decade of experience in driving sales growth in the insurance industry. Throughout her career at MetLife, her role always focused on working with producers and driving agency development.



According to Richard Lett, CEO, "We plan to capitalize on the growth we've had over the last 12 months by adding to the resources in our brokerage department."



As Vice President of Brokerage, Julie plans to create and maintain strong relationships to increase LeClair Group's producer client base. "My goal is to lead our talented brokerage team to provide an even more exceptional brokerage experience," she said.



About LeClair Group

LeClair Group delivers health and life insurance services through three channels: wholesale brokerage distribution, retail distribution, and through their cloud based benefit management software services. Their product expertise includes individual, group and voluntary health insurance, Medicare, long term care, disability income, supplemental health products, life insurance and annuities.



For more information about LeClair Group, visit www.LeClairGroup.com and follow the company on Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook