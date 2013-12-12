LED Display Leader Lighthouse and Panasonic Bring Entertainment Value to Lincoln's Railyard

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2013 --Panasonic and Lighthouse have delivered a unique LED display known as "The Cube," to Lincoln, Nebraska's Railyard entertainment district, in the West Haymarket development called Canopy Street.



Canopy Street (http://www.canopyst.com) is an entertainment and living district, with combined retail and housing conveniently located together. Part of the development features an open courtyard area, known as "The Railyard," surrounded with retail and restaurant space on three sides. The Railyard hosts various public events, including seasonal festivals, sports parties (such as live broadcasts of Nebraska football games), and movie nights. The Cube plays a central role in showcasing art, seasonal touches, sports events (such as Nebraska Cornhuskers football) and even movies on select nights.



For The Cube, Panasonic used two waterproof Lighthouse Impact 16 LED video displays. The IMPACT 16, a 16mm pixel pitch Surface Mount Display (SMD) LED panel, shines with a brilliant 6000 nits of brightness, utilizes the first outdoor SMD LED chip, and features intelligent IM design for superior flatness. Exceptional color reproduction and clarity come standard, and image quality and uniformity are delivered with Lighthouse’s hallmark excellence.



“Considering the variety of events The Cube presents,” said Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse N.A.S.A, “the IMPACT 16 is a perfect choice. For an outdoor entertainment venue such as the Railyard, with strong ambient light and sharp shadows, the IMPACT 16 is tough to beat.”



The main display on the north-facing structure is approximately 35' long by 15' high. The secondary display on the adjacent west-facing structure is about 14' long by 15' high. Both outdoor LED displays are used for video images, feeds, and digital advertising, as well as real-time content such as still images, animations, and live video.



"Teaming with Panasonic," Whitaker added, "enables us to take part in unique LED display projects such as the Railyard Cube. As we expand into the retail sector, the Railyard Cube will help us demonstrate the versatility and flexibility of Lighthouse technology and design."