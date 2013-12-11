LED Video Leader Lighthouse and Panasonic Help Florida Panthers Rule the Ice

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2013 --LED video leader Lighthouse and Panasonic have installed a Lighthouse 6mm high-definition LED display at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, home of the NHL's Florida Panthers.



Designed by Anthony James Partners, the center-hung scoreboard and video board, nicknamed "Big Red," is one of the first pitched-forward, 360-degree continuous primary screens in professional sports. The new state-of-the-art wraparound screen was unveiled during the Florida Panthers first home game of their 20th anniversary 2013-14 season, Friday, Oct. 11 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.



The project - a collaboration of Panasonic, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, Lighthouse, the leader in LED display technology, and Anthony James Partners - features a center-hung, 6mm LED high-definition video display. The wraparound screen measures 16 feet high by almost 168 feet around. The new control system enables real-time video and audio to be instantly served along with game scores, statistics, news, animations, video, sponsor messages, and other information. In addition to Panthers home games, the BB&T Scoreboard will be utilized for a host of major events including an NHL Entry Draft, NCAA college basketball, Golden Boy championship boxing, and a potential NHL All Star Game.



“Lighthouse’s collaboration with Panasonic at the BB&T Center has resulted in a truly unique LED scoreboard,” said Ed Whitaker, Lighthouse N.A.S.A. General Manager. “'Big Red' casts quite a shadow over the rest of the LED display industry.”



The BB&T Center's new scoreboard is built with Lighthouse's Pi6-B video panel, a permanent indoor black-faced SMD LED panel. Lighthouse's Pi6-B is a revolutionary black SMD LED featuring 16-bit processing technology and M4 color uniformity in a slim, modular, lightweight panel. With easy maintenance and installation, plus a fan-less design, the Pi6-B is an excellent choice for permanent indoor applications.



“Lighthouse’s ability to push the technological and design envelope, combined with Panasonic’s broad range of services, enables us to take on advanced design projects such as the BB&T Center,” Whitaker added. "Together with Anthony James Partners, we've built an iconic LED display."