LED Video Leader Lighthouse at US Cellular Center

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --LED video leader Lighthouse and TS Sports have installed indoor and outdoor LED video displays at US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



Two exterior LED video building marquees, positioned on the northwest and northeast building facades, face Cedar Rapids' downtown freeway. Built with Lighthouse’s new 50mm outdoor oval LED video Bar, each measures 21' high by 42' wide. Weather-proof with a high brightness and contrast ratio, Lighthouse's new 50mm LED video bar is designed for creative outdoor installations where long viewing distances and transparency are essential. With an LED video bar length of 1.6 meters, the 50mm LED video Bar can be installed in a wide variety of formations, from classic LED video dimensions to creative, lavish arrays. Completing the exterior LED video formation is a Lighthouse 16mm entrance marquee, nearly 4' high and over 50' wide.



All three exterior LED video marquees coordinate with US Cellular Center event information, local advertising and sponsor features.



There are four main Lighthouse LED video displays inside the US Cellular Center, each positioned at a corner of the arena. Measuring 9.45' high by 21? wide with a tight 10mm pitch, the corner LED displays provide the audience with sponsor and event information before and after events, while serving as main or auxiliary LED video sources during a wide variety of US Cellular events, including concerts, comedy, sports, children's events, and Cedar Rapids Titans indoor football. In addition, fourteen 20mm LED video ribbon displays rest atop the vomitories, each 2.6' high by 8.4' wide.



“Lighthouse is excited to participate with the US Cellular Center on its recent renovation,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse Technologies N.A.S.A. region. “Our new 50mm Bar LED displays on the exterior facade let everyone know what's going on inside, and our 10mm corner displays within the arena provide audiences with crystal clear LED video.”



The U.S. Cellular Center is a multipurpose facility which hosts events throughout the year, such as family shows, ice shows, a rodeo, high school sporting events and concerts. Since it's opening, the U.S. Cellular Center has hosted such concerts as Kiss, George Thorogood, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Cher, Nickelback, Papa Roach, Shinedown and many others.



“A multipurpose arena such as the US Cellular Center needs a flexible LED display solution,” Ed Whitaker adds. “Teaming with TS Sports enables us to meet challenges with new and renovated facilities, and provide LED video support for an endless variety of events.”



