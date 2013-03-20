The Next Generation of Light Boltz LED Engine Launched by American Illumination

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --ContactLight Boltz LED engineAmerican Illumination, Inc.®, American Illumination, Inc.®, a specialist in designing and creating LED light engines, has unveiled the next generation of its popular Light Boltz LED engine which will now offer stepped brightness selection through an integral switch. A position adjustment on the LED module itself allows the selection of the desired lighting output at four levels (100%, 65%, 40% or 20%). In addition, the new generation also ushers in a standalone outdoor version of the Light Boltz for exposed applications.



The Light Boltz LED engine will be unveiled at this year’s Lightfair International in Philadelphia, April 23-25, 2013. American Illumination, will be exhibiting at booth #4148 at Lightfair and will have the Light Boltz LED engine on display.



Integral Switch on LED Module Makes it a Breeze



The new generation of Light Boltz will control light output to avoid often-complicated dimmer incompatibilities, while achieving energy savings through various brightness levels within a single installation. The adjustable brightness feature is manipulated via a dial on the front end of the Light Boltz and gives lighting designers and installers the option to reduce or brighten the output as they see fit for the application. The standalone version will also free the Boltz from requiring a sealed fixture to protect this LED engine from outdoor elements such as water, dirt and other elements.



“We are keeping a sharp eye on evolving client needs, and constantly finding new ways to evolve our products to improve energy efficiency and flexibility. The Light Boltz LED engine is perfect for lighting applications where high light output and maximum efficiency are required. The sleek, compact, plug and play LED engine makes it easy to allow users to create drama without sacrificing aesthetics,” said Mark Lee, president of American Illumination Inc. “The overall design lends itself well to wall lighting, recessed lighting designs, up-lights, bollards, track lighting, decorative ceiling fixtures, spot lighting and architectural grade lighting solutions.”



Great Options Also Available; Utilizing CREE XP-G LEDs



Light Boltz is an attractive, contemporary cylindrical LED engine with an integrated heat sink, self-contained driver, and 10, 30 and 60 degree field-interchangeable optics. The Light Boltz utilizes triple CREE XP-G (Gen 2) LED’s for a total maximum power consumption of 10W and 510+ lumens measured at a Warm White color temperature, making this directional product comparable to a 50W PAR20 halogen bulb. It features a slim profile at 2 inches OD x 3 inches L with various attachment options such as a yoke 1/8 IPS tapped base plate for simple installation. Light Boltz is available in 27050K (Warm White), ½” NPT (Natural White), 4000K 6000K (Cool White), or RGB/RGBA.



The company also offers custom design services to create light engines for unique luminaires and specialty applications. For samples or additional information contact American Illumination at (310) 202-6500 or visit http://American-Illumination.com



About American Illumination, Inc.®

American Illumination, Inc.® specializes in designing and creating LED light engines for OEM fixture manufacturers and other lighting providers. The firm offers custom design solutions and helps companies streamline LED adoption while maintaining a high aesthetic and performance standard.