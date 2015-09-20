Leeline Launches WT10 Rugged 10.1 Inch Windows 8.1/Android 4.4 Hybrid Tablet

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2015 --Leeline provides the variety of products online. These products include the Leeline WT10 rugged windows tablet by Intel Baytrail. The features of the rugged tablet include the T quad Core Z3735D/F. the size of product is 10.1inch with IPS, 1280*800. The readable one glass helps the users read easily through the tablets and the GPS is also supportive in the product. The product rugged windows tablet supports A-GPS, EPO, and NFC - Chipset NXP544. The 1D / 2D Barcode MOTO chipset are an extra feature to the product that makes it stand out and stay competitive in the market. The Fingerprint Cotex M3 and an amazing Battery 9000mah along with charging docking station are most suitable for the travelers and readers who wish to keep their tablets with them all hour around. The tablet system supports the OS Window 8.1 or Android 4.4.4 making it more suitable for a large number of applications. The Intel Bay trail rugged windows tablet also offers the Data transfer via USB/RJ45.



The Leeline WT10 comes with the shockproof luxury. The product accompanied with the Shockproof luxury becomes stylish and innovative along with smart and invulnerable. As the tablets are mostly used in travelling such addition is great. The model of the tablet itself stands out amongst the other rugged models. Still the Leeline WT10 is best suited for all users when it comes to size, effectiveness and battery time.



The CPU power of Leeline WT10 is effective as the processor operates on the quad processor cores each with clock frequency of 1.3 GHz. The system memory in the product is 2GB while the storage memory space is up to 32 GB. The tablet also support extra memory up to the level of 128GB with extra memory card installed making it suitable for heavy applications and large data set to travel with.



Other than the most effectible built and attractive luxurious design, the Leeline WT10 comes with the android system with built-in chip NFC (Near Field Communication). This chip allows to freely and effectively communicating with the other devices.



Leeline WT10 is a complete package of best looks, effective functional and most suitable competitive price when it comes to the choice of tablets.



About Leeline

Leeline is a rugged handheld device company. The rugged Smartphone and tablets are some of their main products.



To know more, visit: http://www.leeline-cctv.com



