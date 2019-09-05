Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services Excels in Estate Planning in Encino and Burbank, California

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --The first and foremost task when it comes to estate planning is creating a will. Choosing a health care proxy is also essential. For those having a considerable amount of assets, their wealth is likely to be taxed at state and federal. One can also use life insurance in an irrevocable life insurance trust.



Advanced estate planning in Encino and Burbank, California can be used to perpetuate family values and protect assets. It can also save on estate taxes. As a full-service financial planning firm, Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services, Inc offer insurance and financial protection for individuals, families, businesses, business owners, and their employees.



Wealth and estate planning are frequently integral aspects of a financial strategy aimed at protecting and presenting client assets and peace of mind. Many individuals face challenging issues such as transferring ownership of a family business, caring for a family member unable to manage their affairs, or reducing income or estate taxes for themselves and heirs. The procedure aims to anticipate, and organize the disposal of the estates and thereby answer the questions as to how the assets are going to be divided and to whom.



The professionals at Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services help clearly define the estate planning goals to their clients. They also create and organize an estate planning team if needed. Upon evaluating the assets, they recommend estate planning options, reviewing all estate planning documents, including current wills, trusts, health care, and power of attorney.



The service aims to decrease the problems and expenses associated with probate, and thereby lessen taxes at the time of death. The professionals will also arrange for management of the estate in the event the clients are incapacitated.



Drafting a work plan for conserving and effectively managing the estate after the death of an individual is extremely important. The professionals at Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services will take care of this and make sure that the assets of the estate are transferred to the heirs the way the deceased wanted.



In addition to estate planning, Legacy Partners also offers a range of health insurance options that includes private health insurance, kid's health insurance, disability income protection, health savings accounts, dental insurance, medical supplemental insurance and more.



For more information on dental insurance in Burbank and Inglewood, California, visit https://www.myagentla.com/health-insurance/.



About Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services Inc. is an extremely popular full service financial planning firm based in California.