Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services Introduces New Disability Insurance Burbank and Glendale CA

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --Disability is not a prospect that people want to contemplate. It is often ignored until it occurs. Disability insurance was designed to prevent the negative effects of unfortunate events. According to the latest statistics, young people stand 4 times more chances of becoming disabled than of dying. The truth is that the thought of becoming disabled terrifies people more than anything else. It is probably the worst thing that could happen except dying. More and more people are considering disability insurance Burbank and Glendale CA. This is where Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services comes into the scene.



For people who live in Burbank and Glendale CA and suffer any accident or injury which leads to temporary or permanent disability, not having an insurance policy to cover the costs is not a good perspective. Disability insurance kicks in after one becomes disabled.



It aims to partially replace one's income for the period that one is disabled; to cover for medical costs incurring from disability or sickness; to protect one's loved ones from financial hardships; to complement social security and be covered in case of short term disability; to protect one's loved ones from financial hardships; to complement Social Security and be covered in case of short-term disability; to cover expenses when one does not have sufficient emergency funds; and to complement company disability insurance with an individual insurance.



Many people think that it is very expensive to protect their income. However, it will probably cost one less than an average glass of coffee a day. According to the latest report, on average, people spend about $80.00 per month on coffee and with $56 a month; they can protect their income from an unexpected disability.



About Legacy Partners

Legacy Partners is a full service financial planning firm, that provides insurance and financial protection for individuals, families, businesses, business owners and their employees.