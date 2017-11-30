Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services Provides Attractive Rates for Life Insurance in Pasadena and Sherman Oaks

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2017 --Acting like a solid cushion, Legacy Partners is the most popular name providing life insurance in Pasadena and Sherman Oaks. The driving force behind its success story is its century-old existence in the financial market. Associating with powerful political figures, global insurance forums and various other popular business partners have made the company grow by leaps and bounds. The brand has built a legacy of its known justifying its name and value.



The last two decades there has been a massive shift as the company has worked in collaboration with California General Insurance & Financial Services Inc and has undergone a major change in its name - Arakelyan & Associates Insurance & Financial Services Inc. The financial community is proud to work together with Legacy Partners Insurance & Financial Services Inc.



There are three types of life insurances offered - term, whole life and universal. Term life insurance provided by Arakeylyan's company assures simple answers with temporary and affordable protection. Very little premium is required, and family protections (against loss of income, children's education, covers for short-term debts, mortgage payoffs, child raising, sudden requirements like credit card bill payoffs and personal debt settlements) is ensured. Whole life insurances come with guaranteed premiums, death benefits tax advantages and is a veritable way to earn rich dividends. Universal life insurances are flexible and rightly suits individuals having adequate cash value.



Other services provided by them are student loans, covers for critical illness, health care insurance, tax-qualified plans, estate planning, accidental death insurance and numerous other benefits.



Their premium offerings and news about dental insurance in North Hollywood and Northridge can be availed by visiting http://www.myagentla.com/.



About Legacy Partners

True its name the company allows its customers to build a legacy of their own. They provide top notch dental insurance in North Hollywood and Northridge. Their century old excellence in financial services have made them a popular provider of life insurance services in Pasadena and Sherman Oaks.