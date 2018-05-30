Legacy Partners Insurance & Financial Keeps Adults Protected with Disability Insurance in Pasadena and Van Nuys, California

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Millions of working Americans are facing a growing crisis due to a medical condition. In some cases, the situation may become so severe that they may not be able to work any longer. Without some income protection, it's quite natural for one to experience severe financial difficulty if they need to miss work due to illness, injury, or pregnancy. Having disability insurance in Pasadena and Van Nuys, California can be a great help to stay financially protected even during the most critical time of no-income.



Usually, the average human being is likely to suffer from a long-term illness by the age of 65 that will leave one disabled and hence unable to go to work to earn a living. This is when disability income insurance can be beneficial.



The latest report shows at least 51 million working adults in the USA are without disability insurance, while only 48 percent of American adults indicate they have enough savings to cover three months of living expenses in the event they are not earning any income. Almost half of the American adults report they can't pay an unexpected bill without having to take out a loan or sell something to do so.



Legacy Partners Insurance & Financial Services is a reliable name when it comes to obtaining disability insurance. Despite the effort by the company in making the insurance options available, many American adults seem to be still reluctant on purchasing it. It might be due to some preconceived notions that keep them from buying disability insurance. However, they can only realize its importance when they fall in real trouble.



To avoid such condition, one should invariably consider disability income insurance protection. This policy pays monthly "paycheck" to help pay everyday living expenses such as mortgage, groceries, student loans, medical bills, and more.



To know more about estate planning in Van Nuys and North Hollywood, California, visit http://www.myagentla.com/estateplanning.php.



About Legacy Partners Insurance & Financial Services Inc.

Legacy Partners Insurance & Financial Services Inc. is a renowned California based full service financial planning firm that offers the best insurance policies to the customers.