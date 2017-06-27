Legacy Partners Launches Burial Insurance in Burbank and Los Angeles

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2017 --It seems morbid to talk about death in any given situation. Despite the sadness involved in any death, one may still find an opportunity to generate profit from that concept instead. Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services is proud to come up with a new insurance policy in the form of burial insurance in Burbank and Los Angeles. It is a type of life insurance policy that can be used to pay for the cost of the funeral alone. It also covers additional final expenses such as outstanding medical bills, legal costs, or any other debts that one owes, such as credit card bills. It is also known as whole life insurance that provides security, safety, and predictability.



With the increasing costs for burial and funeral expenses, burial insurance policies are widely sought these days. According to the latest survey conducted by the American Association of Retired Persons, the costs of burial and funeral are soaring high these days due to several reasons. The funeral cost typically includes expenses such as the cost of hiring a funeral director, embalming and preparation fees, and internment of the body in a casket or a cremation urn.



A good burial insurance policy covers all these expenses at the least. Of course, not all burial insurance policies are the same. With Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Services, one can find the best burial insurance that can best work for them. Whole life insurance is the only insurance product that offers a guaranteed death benefit, guaranteed cash value and guaranteed level premium.



In addition to burial insurance, Legacy Partners also offers an array of insurance products including life insurance, health care insurance, disability insurance, critical illness insurance, long-term care insurance,dental insurance in Hollywood and Los Angeles CA and more.



