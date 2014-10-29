Cowboy Philosopher Creates Publishing History

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --How can something be real and make-believe at the same time? Just ask multi-award winning author Carew Papritz, or as he is affectionately called, “The Cowboy Philosopher.” For the first time in documented literary history, a singular book, The Legacy Letters, has won awards in both fiction and nonfiction categories. For both Papritz and the publishing industry, this literary distinction is a groundbreaking event.



After recently winning Non-Fiction Book of the Year from Reviewer’s Choice Awards and several other notable non-fiction awards, Papritz won the gold medal for Best Inspirational Fiction from Readers' Favorite Awards making his first fiction award and thus creating publishing history.



Although The Legacy Letters The Legacy Letters is a work of fiction, it is being interpreted as an inspirational guide-book because it taps into a real desire to understand life’s important questions and appeals to people who are hungry to find meaning in their lives. While books of this nature are usually delegated to the self-help section, The Legacy Letters reads like a true-to-life story and is filled with timeless wisdom for the modern age. It is told through a series of personal letters written by a father who would never live to see his children. These letters ultimately serve as the children’s practical, moral and spiritual guidebook for their entire lives as they offer bite size morsels of advice on life, love and everything in between.



As read in many reviews, the book responds to a growing need people have to reconnect with family and friends again. And for other reviewers it emerges as a powerful and poetic emotional journey that speaks to the difficulty, beauty, and depths of living life to its fullest. “It is easy to get caught up in our fast-paced, 24/7, technology-drenched society…This back-to-basics book reminds people how to slow down again, be in the moment, and remember what is really important in life.” says Papritz, who urges everyone to join on the “slow life” movement and create a “legacy life.”



About Carew Papritz

Best selling author Carew Papritz left his career as a filmmaker in Hollywood, and returning to his ranching roots, worked as a cowboy on a cattle ranch in the Southwest where he began writing the book. He is now known as the “Cowboy Philosopher” and his new book, The Legacy Letters recently made publishing history as the only book to win awards in both fiction and nonfiction categories. A Renaissance Man in an age that lauds the specialist, The Huffington Post says Carew “intrigues and enlightens, charms and catalyzes change for every reader.”