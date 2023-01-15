Legenday Increases Silicone Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities in 2023

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2023 --LegenDay today announced they have invested in new silicone extrusion machines to increase manufacturing capability in 2023. The company targets a 7.9% increase in silicone extrusion parts by the end of Q1.



"With the growing demand for extruded silicone products, it is critical to increase our production capacity and capability," said Frank, LegenDay's Marketing Manager. "LegenDay has installed a new production line including silicone extruder machines, silicone curing systems, extrusion tunnels, cooling units, and quality inspection laboratory".



LegenDay can extrude silicone profiles, tubes, and shapes. The extruded silicone profiles include H-profiles, D-profiles, and custom profiles.



By increasing the silicone extrusion capability, LegenDay can handle compound development, single-screw silicone extrusion, co-extrusion, and tri-extrusions. The extruded silicone part's cross-sections vary from 0.010" to 3".



LegenDay will handle every stage in the silicone extrusion process, from prototype development, small to large-volume production. Furthermore, LegenDay has set up an in-house tooling program for developing custom dies for silicone extrusion.



For more information on LegenDay manufacturing capability, visit legenday.com.cn/silicone-extrusion.



About LegenDay

LegenDay manufactures silicone products for different industrial and domestic applications. The company uses different silicone grades while employing modern technologies to produce simple to complex parts. Through R&D, and consistent innovations, LegenDay continues to support OEM clients and supply the global market with silicone products.



