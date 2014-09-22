San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --Inspiring creativity and memorable fun Leggy Horse Photo Frames will soon be launched to a ready marketplace on Kickstarter. The modular frame comes in either four or sixteen lightweight pieces and has the potential of more than 10,000 different configurations. But here’s the kicker, pardon the pun, the frames require no nails to mount. Creating stunning displays that are only limited to the imagination of the user the frames are quite literally “leggy”. They beautifully connect to each other yet sprawl across a wall, window or table to tell their story one photo at a time.



Made of the lightweight material ABS and crystal acrylic, with a backing of a single piece of LH leather with strong adhesive capabilities, the Leggy Horse photo frames are uniquely minimalistic. Usable on any smooth surface from glass to tile, wood and stainless steel the modular photo frame engenders countless opportunities to portray favorite photos in groupings. Much like a photo reel of similar photos for viewing by friends and family, the Leggy Horse frames are conversation pieces as well.



Naya Peng, founder of the Leggy Horse Corporation said of the Kickstarter campaign launch, “This has been a dream of mine since I studied design at a young age. My hope is that others will express their design ideas through the Leggy Horse frame collection. Now they can share memories and moments by literally suspending them in time and space, wall space.



About Leggy Horse Corp.

The Leggy Horse Corporation was founded by Naya Peng to give the marketplace a unique option for framing pictures. The product line includes modular photo frames that are lightweight and easily hung with adhesive that is wall-safe.



