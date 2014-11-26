Leif Tech, Taking Snowboarding to the Streets, Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Blasting down hills and pulling off huge slides are the moments that long boarders and snowboarders live for. It’s a rush and a feeling of freedom that you can’t experience any other way. But what if these experiences weren’t bound to a hill? A new concept board called the LEIF gives longboarders and snowboarders the freedom to carve and slide on flat city streets as if riding down a mountain.



Powered by six wheels, two electric motors and a wireless remote control - long boarders and snowboarders can carve and slide sideways on flat city streets at speeds up to 20 mph. The LEIF is part of the rewards program for the LEIF Technologies Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, which is seeking $45,000 to begin development.



“The LEIF is not a replacement for longboarding or snowboarding. It is a great way to enjoy the feelings, movements and excitement of these sports during our daily commutes” says LEIF Technologies Founder and President, Aaron Aders.



Co-founder and Chief Engineer Daniel Seagren explains, “Riding the LEIF allows anyone to stay engaged with longboarding and snowboarding while away from the hills or in the offseason - anywhere in the world.”



VIDEO: Snowboarding through Brooklyn with the LEIF https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB8XRklYTVM



“The feeling of riding the LEIF is simply incredible for anyone who knows what it feels like to slide down a mountain – and having this freedom to slide sideways on flat ground is just amazing,” Aders continued, “we want to bring this excitement to the daily commute of other boarders like us.”



