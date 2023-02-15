Leisurequip Is Celebrating 40 Years in the Wellness Industry

Headley, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2023 --In this time they have collaborated with some of the UK's finest architects, interior designers and building contractors to create incredible steam based wellness solutions for homes, spas, hotels, retreats and alike.



Initially starting as a pool maintenance company, Leisurequip soon began designing and building bespoke swimming pools for clients across South East England. Pre-empting the burgeoning wellness trend, company director Eddie Mann invited Sven-Olof Janson founder of international wellness brand Tylö AB over to England to discuss a partnership that has endured for four decades.



This gave Leisurequip the opportunity to expand the range of wellness solutions they could offer their ever expanding client base. They would now offer both bespoke wellness solutions such as saunas, steam rooms and spas in conjunction with a myriad of pre-fabricated wellness solutions provided by Tylö AB and imported from Sweden.



Inspirational wellness experiences



In 1983 Eddie Mann past away suddenly, Kenton his son stepped in and took over the company. Smart and innovative, Kenton quickly expanded the range of sauna, steam and spa solutions, forging lifelong industry partnerships, gathering decades of expert knowledge and positioning Leisurequip as an industry leader.



Clients such as Harrods of London, Capita, Best Western Hotels and Sunseeker Yachts were not uncommon. Typical bespoke wellness solutions would be designer saunas, basement spas, bisazza tiled steam rooms, Hammam spas, Rasul mud rooms, ice spas and more recently snow room spas.



Complete brand overhaul

2022 saw significant investment with Leisurequip having a complete brand overhaul plus the addition of an eCommerce store offering a range of high quality products from selected and vetted wellness brands. These brands included Tylo, Harvia, Astralpool, Affinity, Fabio Alemanno and more.



The ambition for 2023 is to continue to grow the brand in both the pre-fabricated and bespoke wellness markets with a keen eye on the ever expanding UK market for pre-fabricated sauna and steam solutions for domestic customers.