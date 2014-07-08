Lena Waters, Formerly of Responsys, Joins SmartRecruiters as VP Corporate Marketing

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced that Lena Waters joined the company as Vice President, Corporate Marketing. She will lead the company’s marketing, communications and demand generation programs as well as develop SmartRecruiters’ global brand strategy.



Waters brings more than a decade of experience in high-performance marketing for fast growing SaaS companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Demand and Customer Marketing at Responsys, which Oracle acquired earlier this year. Prior to Responsys, she spent three years as Director of Marketing at EmailLabs. Honored as Best Marketer by the American Business Awards in 2006, Waters has spent her career building cross-functional teams and marketing programs that attract key audiences and contribute measurably to business growth.



“Lena’s ability to tell compelling stories and create memorable experiences through marketing is second to none,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “Lena will focus on building a solid community of recruiters that share a similar vision – to embrace the next generation of hiring. Her experience in modern demand generation and brand building will enable us to directly reach our targets and increase adoption of SmartRecruiters.”



Since its founding in 2010, SmartRecruiters has enabled 70,000+ businesses across a multitude of sectors—including retail, tech and healthcare—to reduce their time to hire by 75 percent and cost to hire by 70 percent, while increasing applicant volume by 250 percent.



“SmartRecruiters is driving the recruiting and hiring industry into a new space, revolutionizing how companies attract, engage and close candidates,” Waters said. “Our goal is to help companies do away with today's outdated technology and broken processes and embrace the next era of recruiting – I'm thrilled to be part of a team that is committed to a new future for hiring."



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post a job, manage candidates and make the right hire. The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 70,000+ organizations have already created 450,000+ jobs. To learn more, visit: www.smartrecruiters.com



