Lenore Shefman Appointed to Pedestrian Advisory Council

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2016 --On November 7, 2016, local Vulnerable Road User Lawyer, Lenore Rae Shefman, was appointed to a two-year term to the Pedestrian Advisory Council (PAC), which advises the City of Austin and other jurisdictions on a wide range of pedestrian issues, such as public awareness, safety, and enforcement.



The PAC includes members from a large diversity of backgrounds, from legal to engineering to architecture, who help to identify pedestrian issues and discuss ideas about pedestrian safety. The mission of the Pedestrian Advisory Committee is to advise the Mayor and City Council on policies, programs and regulations for improving pedestrian safety, security, well being, and accessibility. "I know the rules of the road, and I'm so honored to be a part of an organization that is created to discuss the concerns and ensure the safety of pedestrians", says Shefman.



About Lenore Shefman

Native born Texan, Lenore Shefman is an unbeaten personal injury trial lawyer that has tried cases in Austin, Texas and Northern California for over 15 years. She began her illustrious career in 1987 when she joined the US Coast Guard, where she served as a search-and-rescue seaman and a maritime law enforcement officer. Upon her honorable discharge in 1989, Shefman attended Texas State University where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work. She was later hired as a social worker by Austin ISD where she generated social and educational programs for inner-city youths.



During law school, Shefman clerked for the Office of the State Public Defender working to protect the rights of San Quentin's death row inmates. Since that time, Shefman has focused her attention supporting motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians who have been personally injured. Praised time and again by current and former clients for her professionalism, honesty, integrity, and hard work, Shefman is the type of lawyer that goes above and beyond to fight for those who can't fight for themselves. Her no-nonsense attitude puts her above all others when advocating to protect and defend her clients.



Lenore Shefman has a plethora of associations attached to her resume'. She has been admitted to Practice by the Supreme Court of Texas; The Supreme Court of California; The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit; The United States District Court, Northern District; and The United States District Court for the Eastern District. She is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, The Capital Area Trial Lawyers Association, the State Bars of California and Texas, and is also a member of Bike Austin, and received the honor of Million Dollar Advocate, a distinguished honor vetted by her peers.



For more information about Attorney Lenore Shefman, please visit: http://www.shefmanlaw.net/ or http://www.cyclistlaw.com/