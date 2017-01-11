Lenovo IdeaTab S600 – An Affordable iPad Alternative

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2017 --The original iPad from Apple launched in 2010. When it hit the market, it changed mobile computing and started the tablet revolution. A new iPad today might hurt the checkbook, but there is an affordable tablet alternative that is power packed and offers great features. Here is a look and review of the Lenovo IdeaTab S6000 Quad-Core Android Tablet.



The IdeaTab S6000 is power packed yet surprisingly thin and light. Right now, it is being offered as a daily deal on yuger.com for just $119.97. Packed with the power of a Quad-Core processor, Android Jelly Bean OS and an IPS screen for better viewing angles, the new 10.1" IdeaTab S6000 is designed to deliver an immersive and true-to-life multimedia experience. It also features expandable storage, a dual camera and micro-HDMI to connect external displays.



10.1" Entertainment Tablet Slim, light and comfortable to hold, the IdeaTab S6000 tablet, powered by a quad-core processor, delivers the performance needed to enjoy the latest apps and games on Android 4.2 JellyBean, while its 10.1" HD IPS multitouch display guarantees a bright and vivid viewing experience.



Slender and Light At just .32" thin and weighing only 1.23 lbs, the IdeaTab S6000 is a slim and practical mobile companion, perfect for reading, Web surfing or watching a movie.



Apps, Games or Productivity With Android 4.2 JellyBean users can access all their favorite apps through the Google Play Store, while the optional S6000 Bluetooth keyboard dock (available separately) enables users to sit down and compose an e-mail whenever needed.



Vibrant IPS Display



Vibrant, wide-view 10.1" 350-nit IPS display with 10-point multitouch provides precise control as well as a vivid and immersive viewing experience. The S6000's Micro-HDMI slot also allows users to feed HD video to your TV.



Dual Cameras 0.3M front-facing webcam for Web chat and 5M rear-facing camera with LED flash and 30 fps video recording.



Expandable Storage Even with 16GB built-in on the S6000, a MicroSD card slot provides the flexibility and convenience of extra storage space.



Micro-USB On-The-Go Enables users to reverse the normal micro-USB connection from the tablet to another device, so the tablet can charge a phone or MP3 player while also utilizing data on an external USB drive.



This tablet normally retails for around $400 on retailers like Amazon. So at just $119.97, it's a real bargain on yugster.com



The Lenovo IdeaTab received 3.75 out of 5 stars in a review on pcworld.com. "Those of you who want a multimedia tablet will appreciate the wide range of features offered by the IdeaTab S6000. Whereas most tablets within its $299 price tag are not full-sized, the IdeaTab S6000 offers a 10.1in screen, stereo speakers, expandable storage and the freedom of Micro-HDMI connectivity. Its camera is the tablet's only sore spot, but we don't think that's a deal-breaker in this case."



Hurry and grab the Lenovo IdeaTab S6000 on yugster.com for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.