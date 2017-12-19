Leo & Helen Is an Exciting Story About Biracial Kids with Telekinetic and Telepathic Powers

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Leo & Helen: The Lost City of the Americas is an exciting new young-adult novel that centers on the titular twins, Leo and Helen. The story blends fantasy with history, resulting in a tale that is both entertaining and educational.



After their mother's disappearance, the twins journey to Cusco, Peru in search of answers. While there, they discover the Butterworms Academy for Telekinetics and Telepaths, which helps them to learn more about their unique gifts. The story is filled with intrigue to keep readers engrossed from start to finish.



Children of mixed race don't often have literary characters to look up to, and this story aims to change that. However, it is not solely for those who are biracial; all children can enjoy this exciting tale, no matter what race they identify with. Even adults will find themselves sucked into this sweeping tale of love, family and mystery.



The current draft of the story totals about 65,000 words, or 300 pages as a printed book. Each chapter is accompanied by stunning illustrations that help to bring the story to life. The dust cover also features beautiful illustration.



Many major book publishers are reluctant to print stories about biracial characters because of the risk that they will have limited appeal. That is why the creators of Leo & Helen have chosen to self-publish. To help bring their vision to fruition, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



The campaign has a funding goal of $25,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had brought in over $1,200 in contributions from eight backers. The campaign must reach the full amount of its funding goal by January 1, 2018 in order to receive the cash.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be rewarded for their generosity in funding the project. Starting at donations of $25 or more, backers will receive a hardcover copy of the book once it is published. For higher donation levels starting at $55, contributors will receive beautiful art cards showcasing the chapter artwork, along with a copy of the book itself. Those who pledge $250 or more will get their name printed in the book's acknowledgements. The creators aim to ship rewards out to customers beginning in July 2018.