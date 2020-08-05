LEON's Naturally Fast Food Restaurant Opening in VA

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2020 --Virginia residents seeking quick, affordable and sustainable options will soon have LEON's Naturally Fast Food. The fast food chain's mission is to make it easier for everyone to eat & live well. Cooking with rich, flavorful ingredients, fresh herbs and bright spices, LEON serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes like the popular Moroccan Meatballs, the vegan LOVe Burger & Gluten-Free Chicken (GFC) nuggets. Guests can enjoy a meal for under $10, with vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and paleo options to fit any diet.



"From the opening of the first US LEON on L Street in 2018, we've been anticipating growing outside of the District and we're thrilled to have found a home in Mosaic," said Glenn Edwards, President of LEON USA. "We're excited to experience the vibrant community there as we commemorate another major milestone in bringing the future of fast food to America."



LEON will open its fourth restaurant in the DMV at 2905 District Avenue early August. The Mosaic restaurant is next to Target across from Strawberry Park, giving guests a coveted outdoor family-style picnic table, al fresco bar seating & sunny views of the green.



With the ongoing effects of the pandemic, many Virginians who've been missing their trips to DC, will now be able to get their LEON fix. "I love LEON and have missed it so much now that I haven't been commuting into the city," said Julie Reitman, echoing many customer sentiments. "So excited."



In the midst of the excitement, LEON launched a loyalty rewards program. Guests can earn points towards free meals by ordering at the kiosks available in the restaurant, online, or via the LEON US app available in the App & Google Play Stores.



Using physical distancing markers in-restaurant and mandatory face masks for team members & customers, LEON is keeping safety & cleanliness top of mind. Pre-shift health checks for all team members, contactless delivery and increased cleaning schedules are now part of everyday life for LEON.



Fairfax represents the second American city for the U.K.-based restaurant concept. LEON has grown to 4 US restaurants since 2018 with DC locations near Farragut North, Metro Center & Mt. Vernon metro stations, and has plans to grow in other cities across the U.S.



About LEON Restaurants

LEON was founded in 2004 with the mission to 'make it easier for everyone to eat and live well.' The company has 77 locations in the U.K., the U.S., Norway, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands. LEON is led by co-founder and CEO John Vincent and is backed by two principal investors including Brazil-based GP Investments, a leading global private equity fund, and London-based, Active Private Equity. In 2017, GP Investments' subsidiary, Spice Private Equity invested in LEON to fund its growth in Europe and the US. LEON has been an award-winning brand from the start, earning recognition as Best Newcomer in 2005 and a steady stream of accolades since, including Best Quick Service Restaurant. LEON was named Raymond Blanc Sustainability Hero in 2017 and is the recipient of the People Award for Employee Engagement, the Responsible Capitalism Award, and was given the award for Best Company in addition to its other credits. More information can be found by visiting https://leon.co/us.



