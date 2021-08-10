Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2021 --Leopard Aviation opened their flight school headquarters at the Scottsdale airport amidst the pandemic in 2020. Leopard Aviation has been a Scottsdale student favorite to earn a private pilot license at the convenience and at a flexible pace customized for each individual student.



Scottsdale airport announced a temporary closure to rehabilitate its runway. This puts many flight schools and students in an inconvenient situation leaving them without a runway to continue a student's education and training. Leopard Aviation planned for this closure with its 2nd location in Mesa, AZ; only 25 minutes away, students can continue to earn their licenses uninterrupted.



The Mesa airport address for Leopard Aviation is 4883 E Falcon Drive, Mesa, AZ 85215 and you may schedule your next flight lesson by calling (480) 637-4217.



To serve as many students as possible, Leopard Aviation's CEO, Tom Noon expanded their operations in Mesa, enabling them to support more students during this temporary closure at the Scottsdale airport. "We take pride in supporting students adding to their skill sets and achieving life-long dreams. We always plan for obstacles to support the seamless path of our students and we did when we took on more space in Mesa to anticipate the need," said Tom. The closure is temporary, and Leopard Aviation is expected to open their Scottsdale location back up in late August 2021 to students looking to earn their pilot license and continue their flight school training.



About Leopard Aviation

Leopard Aviation is a family-owned flight school with a mission to produce the best-trained pilots while maintaining a fun and professional learning environment. We believe that flying is fun, and that learning to fly should be also! Our staff of certified flight instructors are seasoned professionals with experience as airline captains, U.S. Air Force pilots, corporate jet and commercial pilots. More information about qualifications, lessons and the flight school experience is available at www.leopardaviation.com or by calling the company at (480) 637-4217. It is located at the Scottsdale Airport, 14700 N Airport Dr – Suite 101, Scottsdale.