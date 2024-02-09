Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2024 --Leopard Aviation, a leading flight school, is delighted to announce the relocation of its flight school facilities from Scottsdale Airport to Falcon Field in Mesa, Arizona. This strategic move, scheduled to be completed in Q1 of 2024, signifies a significant expansion for Leopard Aviation, solidifying Falcon Field as its flagship campus.



Falcon Field, renowned as one of the premier airports in the valley for flight training and general aviation, offers an optimal environment for both students and instructors. The Mesa airport boasts more affordable operating costs, and Leopard Aviation is committed to passing on these savings to its students. The relocation to Falcon Field is expected to enhance the efficiency of flight lessons, allowing for more time in the air and an overall improved learning experience.



"We are thrilled to announce our move to Falcon Field in Mesa, Arizona. This relocation represents a pivotal moment for Leopard Aviation, as we establish Falcon Field as our flagship campus for years to come. The airport's exceptional facilities and cost-effective operations align perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch flight training," said Tom Noon, CEO and Co-founder at Leopard Aviation.



Leopard Aviation encourages aspiring pilots to take advantage of the opportunity to get flight lessons in Mesa while the planes are stationed there. The flight school also promises an expedited process for obtaining a pilot's license for those with the time to dedicate to their training.



In addition to the relocation, Leopard Aviation is excited to announce a dramatic expansion of its fleet. The flight school recently welcomed the first three of ten brand-new Cessna 172s (N760LA) in November and December; more airplanes are expected to be delivered throughout January with the final Cessna delivery in February.



"We appreciate the patience of our students and instructors during the past couple of months following the storm in September that damaged several airplanes irreparably. This expansion not only reinforces our commitment to providing quality flight training but also ensures that our students have access to a modern and reliable fleet," added Eric Noon, President and Co-founder.



Leopard Aviation is also one of the few flight schools that offers financing. You can finance your entire flight school education and flight hours required for commercial pilots and not start repayment until you are employed by a commercial airline. Financing details can be found here: https://leopardaviation.com/financing-your-flight-training/locations



Leopard Aviation is thriving, with plans to explore additional around Phoenix and beyond for satellite campuses. The flight school remains dedicated to delivering an unparalleled aviation education experience and invites Scottsdale students to inquire about transitioning to Falcon Field.



For more information about Leopard Aviation's move to Falcon Field or to inquire about flight training opportunities, please call 480-637-4217.



