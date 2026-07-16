Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2026 --Many times there are organizations that aren't sure if having their own custom printed packing tape is really going to matter. Do people, especially their recipients, take the time to read that custom printed tape or take action based on what is on the tape? At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they can affirmatively say yes, custom printed tape really does have a big impact for organizations of all sizes and industries. They have many real-world examples of organizations that continue to use the custom printed packing tape they get for years because it helps with their brand and image with customers and others. Kemtech America is a precision scientific glassware manufacturer that has been using custom packing tape for over seven years, while Fluerty Girl is a boutique shop that finds custom packing tape a great way to reinforce the brand for the past twelve years. Contact them today and become the next real-world example featured on their website.



One would think that in the world of scientific glassware, distinction wouldn't necessarily be a need of a manufacturer. Kemtech America is finding that the opposite is actually true, as their use of custom branded packing tape has allowed them to incorporate their contact information, logo, as well as important information all in a single roll of custom printed tape. This means a streamlined look to their packages that customers have noticed, and they have received compliments on.



This clear branding has also helped the recipients avoid delays in processing shipments as the boxes are clearly labeled as to what they are and where they are from. Interestingly, because their brand name is easily identified, even when shipping labels have fallen off a package, it can still be returned to Kemtech America for reshipment, cutting down on waste and missing packages.



Retailers strive hard daily to create a brand that is distinctive, and custom packing tape is one way that they can achieve this. Over the years, Fleurty Girl has developed a distinctive brand that represents the city of New Orleans and carries that distinctive flair with every online purchase made and shipped. They have even used their custom printed tape for in-store presentations and displays, further embedding the brand with online and in-person customers.



No matter what industry that a business is in, the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply has likely helped other customers in that same industry find the power of custom printed tape. From manufacturing to retail and many other industries, clients can make their brand extend beyond where they think it can and impress customers with attention to details. Contact them today to get started on a custom branded packing tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.