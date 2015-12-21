"Let It Snow": Aberdeen Outdoor Power Equipment's EZ Care Snow Blower Service Helps Homeowners Be Ready for Winter's Worst

Aberdeen, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --While this Christmas may prove to the warmest in anyone's memory, that doesn't mean the Tidewater region can expect to get through the winter without at least one major snow storm. To that end, Aberdeen Outdoor Power Equipment (http://aberdeenoutdoor.com/) suggest residents who haven't already done so to bring their snow blower to the shop for EZ Care Snow Blower Service.



EZ Care service includes all of the following:

Oil change

Spark plug change

Cleaning, inspection of fuel system

Inspection, adjustment of belts

Lubrication of chassis and drive

Inspection of scraper bar and shoes

Inflation of tires

Testing of electrical start system

Full engine and systems test



"No one wants to break out the shovel when the snow begins to pile up," says Jim Gerity, Marketing Manager. "The best way to make sure your snow blower is functioning properly is to have it professionally maintained and repaired. That's why we created the EZ Care Snow Blower Service. Aberdeen Outdoor Power Equipment believes in doing the right thing for our community, and EZ Care service is a big part of that mission."



Aberdeen Outdoor Power Equipment is an authorized dealer of Simplicity brand snow blowers. Available models include a single stage snow blower for smaller jobs, all the way to the heavy-duty Signature Pro Dual Stage – an industrial-strength monster that can easily churns through the deepest, wettest snow.



Snow blower Repair and maintenance is performed by factory-certified technicians in Aberdeen's large indoor shop. Technicians have ready access to a huge inventory of parts, so most jobs can be turned around quickly. Aberdeen staff can also educate equipment owners on how best to keep their snow blowers running in top form.



In addition to snow blowers, Aberdeen Outdoor Power Equipment also sells and services all major brands of lawn and garden equipment, including zero-turn mowers, lawn tractors, power washers, log splitters, portable generators and a full selection of professional arborist supplies.



Aberdeen Outdoor Power Equipment's courteous and knowledgeable staff has worked hard to earn the continuing loyalty of residents and businesses throughout Aberdeen and Harford County, Maryland. EZ Care Snow Blower Service is a prime example of that hard work in action.



