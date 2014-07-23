Let Your Customers Engage with Via Video, Co-Browsing and Content Sharing

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --Technology advancement, the abundance of new devices, and bandwidth availability has now evolved to enable a new generation of online customer engagement tools. VeriShow is already engaging a wide range of merchants including retailers, automakers, and service-oriented businesses in using web-based, live help solutions to engage with customers and better meet their needs. The online shopping experience offers tremendous convenience.



VeriShow works as an online communication tools, with file sharing, chat, voice, video conferencing, screen sharing, whiteboard, and live annotation capabilities. While it can be used within a company for team meetings, its special value comes in the great customer-facing features. Put simply, VeriShow allows the company to embed real-time customer support technology into your website with the use of a simple HTML code call button. Providing live demos, respond to questions, co-browse and guide customers to the content they’re looking for, and right through to a sale. “Creating an online experience that includes live help, more like in-store practices, is delivering online results for shoppers and merchants that are more like traditional retail in terms of both customer satisfaction and sales ?gures,” stated Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. “It allows more effective interaction than the commonly used live support chat service.” Live support and real-time collaboration are two of the hottest topics in Web business right now, and there’s an impressive new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that delivers those tools and more to its growing base of users.



Live Video Brings to ecommerce and the customer a more personalized experience that mimics a store experience. “ Video lets the customer look at the agent, see and interpret their expressions, establish eye contact, and build up the type of relationship that isn’t possible through the traditional online engagement,” commented Moed.



VeriShow is being used currently with car-buyers. Prospective car-buyers who are curious about their options can use online tools to interact with the brand and explore features. With a single-click VeriShow adds a “Live Help” button to the website so that customers can click to get live assistance from an agent.



Instead of describing products, VeriShow allows sales representatives in the retail market to show their products and interact with the target audience. This allows the representative to focus his or her interaction on the personal interests of the client. Since VeriShow users can offer product videos, images, and photographs to close a deal, they have the opportunity to become more than just customer service reps. They serve as personal shopping assistants, equipped to help consumers select the perfect products for any occasion. This level of supported shopping boosts sales and creates customer loyalty.



Moed sees VeriShow’s powerful cobrowsing and content share tools enabling customer service reps in area such as finance, retail, and health care to provide better service and sell more.



About VeriShow

HBR Labs LLC, the parent company of VeriShow.com, was founded in 2010 to develop and market advanced, simple-to-use, web-based collaboration solutions so companies and individuals can communicate and collaborate effectively. The platform integrates easily with 3rd party solutions including Zendesk, Joomla, WordPress, Facebook, and LivePerson. The team is led by CEO Yuval Moed, CTO Zeev Halevi, with support from a number of Michigan- based private investment groups including Lis Ventures and Gal-Mar. The company’s R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For publication purposes, please include the following information: http://www.hbrlabs.com and http://www.verishow.com.



VeriShow video description:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWMfvQ6QaT0