London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --Making the neighborhood a smaller place indeed, a new app called Let's Get Out helps users do just that. Created for people who want to find new friends nearby, the app simplifies the process via fun activities designed to get the ball rolling. The free iOS and Android mobile app publicizes the bright ideas users have for activities like grabbing coffee, catching a movie or meeting at the local pub. All they have to do is make a video, set a time, a location, and invite fellow 'let's get outers'. Socializing technology-style, the rest is friend finding history.



Designed to bring people together, the app uses technology to bridge that all too wide gap between boredom and finding friendship. Giving options galore, Let's Get Out allows visitors to quickly browse activities happening locally so they can choose the ones they like. A regular concierge of fun, the socializing app is exceptional at finding like-minded friends who share interests.



Maz Nazemi, co-founder and director of the app's development company, Golden Trident Limited, said of using technology to find fun local activities, "In an age where you would think it would be easier than ever to meet people, it really can be challenging. Especially if you're new to the city, shy, or don't have time to devote to the process. Basically now all you need is willingness and a smartphone. The Let's Get Out app will do the rest."



Ever broadening their circle of influence, the friendship app is slated for expansion. Now only available in English, additional languages will be supported in the near future.



