LetsHost Announces Its Acceptance of BitCoin as Payment for Web Hosting and All Other Services

Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2014 --Announcing the broadening of their services by way of BitCoin a company based in Dublin named LetsHost raises the benchmark for web hosting companies in Ireland. The first Irish web hosting company to accept BitCoin as a payment method for all of their services LetsHost brings the out of the box approach to funding a project to the forefront of the marketplace. Graeme Conkie, Director of LetsHost said, "We are delighted to be the first web hosting company in Ireland to offer BitCoin as a payment method. We are continuing to develop our website portal to offer our customers the very latest technologies and offering BitCoin makes perfect sense."



Recognized as a one-stop-shop for all web hosting needs the Irish hosting company has partnered with BitPay to handle all BitCoin transactions. With an eye on customer service and convenience from every perspective Bitcoin will be accepted for all customer invoices along with traditional payment methods. Encompassing highly scalable solutions now in full support of BitCoin in Ireland LetsHost also offers 24/7 technical support provided by in-house staff. Conkie adds, “Our tech support isn’t outsourced so we have live chat, email and phone support for our clients around the clock without a thought for possible language barriers or other concerns about account related issues.”



About LetsHost

LetsHost is a comprehensive web hosting company with its entire infrastructure based in Dublin, Ireland. The Irish owned company manages Domains, Hosting Plans, Cloud VPS Servers, Dedicated Servers and offers an extensive Site Builder to create a website in three steps. In addition to SSL Certificates and CDP, hosting plans include Shared Hosting, Business Hosting and Reseller Hosting. Technology based in every regard LetsHost is the first web hosting company in Ireland to accept BitCoin as a form of payment.



For more information visit http://www.letshost.ie. To connect on Facebook and Twitter click on www.facebook.com/LetsHost and www.twitter.com/LetsHost respectively.



Contact

Graeme Conkie

Director

+353 1 653 5032

sales@letshost.ie