Corona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2016 --Letter to Shareholders: From the Desk of Curt Fairbrother CEO



Dear Acology Shareholders:



Since my last letter there have been several positive developments that I want to share with you. Both retail and wholesale orders for the first fiscal quarter of 2016 have increased over 200% from this same period of time in 2015. This continues a steady trend of increased new sales from each preceeding calendar month and assures the company will maintain its' steady growth through the remainder of the year. New orders have advanced this month as well and we will begin the first deliveries of our new product, custom lighters, which will compliment our signature product, The MedTainer™. This item will allow us to offer our current wholesale and retail distributors an attractive, custom designed product that can be sold separately or in tandem. Customer retention continues to be a company strength. This is due to very aggressive sales and marketing and a strong social media campaign, which includes the launch of our new mobile app that can now be downloaded on Apple and Android phones. (The MedTainer APK Download) I'm pleased to tell you that this new marketing stratagem is being quickly adopted by many new customers as well as our establishment.



On the hospice and palliative care side of our business I am very pleased to report that our presentations to the Philippine Government and associated health agencies, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have generated great interest in our products and I am confident that business will commence overseas very soon. In light of the fact that the Philippine Government has declared universal hospice and palliative care for all of its citizens the use of The MedTainer works perfectly. A device to help patients to easily ingest generic medications that are less expensive is seen by Philippine Health Agencies as a measure that will save millions of dollars in the future.



We are also now beginning use The MedTainer here in the US as a way that transitional care patients, or patients who are being treated in private homes, can establish an easy method to comply with their physician's medication orders. Our first large-scale clinical model will soon be making its debut, changing the paradigm of how hospice and palliative care patients can be made more comfortable easily and safely.



We are looking forward with great confidence to the remainder of 2016 and far beyond. Thank you for your continued support.



Sincerely,



Curt Fairbrother, CEO

Acology Inc. / D&C Distributors, LLC



