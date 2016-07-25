Level 1 Fitness Offers Exclusive Kinesis Training

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --Level 1 Fitness, Old City's contemporary alternative gym, boasts the only Kinesis wall and Kinesis training in the city of Philadelphia. Kinesis training is centered around Technogym's state-of-the-art Kinesis wall, which is comprised of four panels of machines that create a whole-body fitness experience. By combining cardiovascular, strength, and flexibility training in one session, Kinesis training also improves balance, core strength, and muscular coordination. Kinesis, and all of Level 1's offerings, can benefit participants of any fitness level.



In the center of Level 1's clean, modern interior, an entire area is dedicated to Technogym's unparalleled Kinesis wall. Beneath its sleek surface, the Kinesis wall consists of a closed chain pulley system that users interact with through a combination of grips, cables, and weight stacks.



The cable pulleys allow users to perform a full range of natural motions in any possible direction while maintaining a constant resistance. The resulting resistance training demands engagement from the lower body, core, and upper body. By training multiple fitness components at once, Kinesis training burns up to 30% more calories than normal resistance training.



Avid athletes to those engaged in fitness purely for health benefits can see improvements from using the Kinesis wall. Athletes can perform sports-related motions on the Kinesis wall to assist in their performance on the field. For those with physician approval, Kinesis can be incorporated into rehabilitative exercise on a variety of injured muscles and body areas. Kinesis is also easily integrated into circuit training, which alternates targeted exercises with short rest periods. People of varying fitness abilities can benefit from both Kinesis training and circuit training. Level 1's experienced trainers work one-on-one with clients to create a Kinesis plan best suited for their current physical ability and overall fitness goals.



Level 1 Fitness is proud to exclusively offer access to a Kinesis wall along with Kinesis training. Because of its overall versatility and modifiable features, Level 1 views Kinesis as a unique fitness tool that can benefit participants of any fitness level including sports enthusiasts and those with certain types of injuries or physical limitations. With their convenient location in Old City, Level 1 invites the Philadelphia fitness community to experience a new way of working out.



About Level 1 Fitness

Level 1 endeavours to spread a culture of healthy living and emotional well-being achieved through intelligent eating, regular physical activity, and positive mental attitude.