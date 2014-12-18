Level 5 Motorsports Adds Jeannie Young to Team

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2014 --Level 5 Motorsports, a racing team that participates in United SportsCar Championship and Ferrari Challenge each year, has added 21-year old Jeannie Young to the team. Level 5 Motorsports sponsored some of Young's amateur races over the last four years. Young will be training under more experienced drivers before she makes her pro debut sometime in 2015.



"We couldn't be more excited to bring a member of the Young family back into the fold," says team manager Michael Owens. "Jeannie has really made a name for herself in the amateur racing scene in Toledo, and I know she's going to be a huge addition to our pro team."



Young, who picked up racing as a young girl due to her grandfather's influence, has competed in several autocross races throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. Throughout high school, Young completed several driving clinics and raced in amateur drag races each weekend.



"I knew from a very young age that this is what I wanted to do," said Young. "I love speed, I love the noise of the track, and I love being on a team that has a strong tie to my family. Now Level 5 Motorsports is a Young family tradition. I couldn't be happier – and neither could my grandparents."



Young will be working with Level 5 Motorsports designers to build a custom car, and will work towards qualifying speeds throughout winter and spring. She will represent Level 5 Motorsports in a number of smaller contests throughout the Midwest and East Coast.



"I hope I can help make a difference in the lives of girls," added Young. "Racing is not quite the first sport you think of for women, and I think that can change. I am meeting more and more little girls at events who want to do more than just be cheerleaders – that gives me plenty of hope for racing, especially when I see them at demolition derbies."



About Level 5 Motorsports

Level 5 Motorsports is proud to support children's sports groups, local police and fire departments, as well as young racers such as Jeannie Young.



By Andres Moreno