Level 5 Motorsports Drivers Represent Team in Bahrain Race

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Level 5 Motorsports sent a team of two drivers to Bahrain to compete in a Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) World Endurance Championship Race. The "Six Hours of Bahrain," which takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit, find racers competing for six long hours to take home a championship title.



The "Six Hours of Bahrain" is characterized by intense heat, long driving hours in both daytime and night, and a sandy environment. Each of these elements added to the challenge posed by the race. The two drivers, Jeff Segal and Alessandro Pier Guidi, have previously worked together at the Rolex 24.



"This is a challenging race, where we have to push and push for hours, so it's important to share it with a driver who really gets you and the car," said driver Jeff Segall of his co-driver. "We work very well together because we seem to approach the event and the driving in a similar, analytical way. I have total confidence that we are looking for the same setup for the car, which is really helpful when we don't have much practice time to get everything figured out prior to the race."



Segal raced at speeds of more than 161 miles per hour, and placed 23rd in the race, crossing the finish line at six hours and one minute. Segal has started in three World Endurance Championship races, most recently adding the "Six Hours of Bahrain" to his list.



About Level 5 Motorsports

Level 5 Motorsports, founded in 2006, races Ferraris in championships across the globe. The team has competed in many endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Daytona, Petit Le Mans, and 12 Hours of Sebring.