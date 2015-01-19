Level 5 Motorsports Drivers Shows off Skills, Helps Prepare Team at Boardwalk Ferrari

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Jeff Segal, a driver for Level 5 Motorsports, visited the Boardwalk Ferrari racing team to help prepare the group for a race that is part of the Ferrari Challenge North America. The annual race takes place at the Circuit of The Americas, and is part of a larger group of Ferrari Challenge races that take place throughout the United States and Canada.



Segal and company ran tests at the venue to ensure the Ferraris will be up to the challenge presented by the racing circuit, and particularly at the Circuit of The Americas race track. Using the actual Circuit of the Americas venue was a crucial part of preparing for the race.



"Now we can be confident that our starting setups should provide the fast and consistent racecars that the drivers need to get up to speed in the short time available," said Segal.



The North American Ferrari Challenge circuit races several times throughout the year. Level 5 Motorsports has participated in several Ferrari Challenge races, as well as many well-known endurance races such as the Petit Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Daytona. The group won the Ferrari class of the 24 Hours of Daytona, after racing with a team of five drivers for an entire day.



The Boardwalk Ferrari racing team is sponsored by Boardwalk Ferrari, a Plano, Texas Ferrari dealership that has served the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than a decade.



About Jeff Segal

Jeff Segal is a 29 year old race driver, and was the youngest person to win the Ferrari Challenge at age 17. Segal won the 2014 24 Hours of Daytona with Level 5 Motorsports team. Segal's racing experience is a resource for other race teams and Ferrari owners who use Segal as a driver coach as they train for the world of racing.



By Zanjo Loeny