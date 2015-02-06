Level 5 Motorsports Alumni Confirmed for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Ryan Briscoe, who drove for Level 5 Motorsports in the 2013 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race was recently confirmed to participate in Corvette's Le Mans program. Briscoe in contractually obligated to represent Corvette in four endurance races this season, but his involvement in the Le Mans race was only recently made certain. In addition to the upcoming race in Le Mans, Briscoe is expected to also drive for Corvette in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.



The 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race will take place in Le Mans, France, on June 13th and 14th. The race will be Briscoe's second appearance at Le Mans, following his 2014 race with Level 5 Motorsports. In addition to participating in endurance events, Briscoe will also race in several IndyCar events in 2015, and potentially the Indianapolis 500.



Team members of Level 5 Motorsports proudly support former team member Ryan Briscoe in his second showing in the 24 Hour Le Mans. During his time with Level 5 Motorsports, Briscoe conributed much appreciated talent and professionalism to the Level 5 family.