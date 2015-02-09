Level 5 Motorsports Celebrates Six Decades of Ferrari

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2015 --Level 5 Motorsports raced to victory in the 52nd annual Rolex 24 at Daytona endurace race, running the number 555 Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. The race marked the opening of the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship. Level 5 drivers for the race included Scott Tucker, Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and Jeff Segal.



The team's No. 555 Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 competed in the GT Daytona class, a competitive division with 29 entries. The Level 5 Ferrari led the race for the majority of the 24 hours, but gave up a significant portion of the team's lead late in the race due to a series of yellow flags that gave competitors an easy way to close the gap.



The victory is one of many in Level 5 Motorsports long time relationship with Ferrari. Team principal and ten-time national driving champion Scott Tucker has won over 101 races, many of them in Ferraris. After the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race, Tucker returned to race in the North American Ferrari Challenge Series.



About Level 5 Motorsports

Level 5 Motorsports, founded in 2006, races Ferraris in championships across the globe. The team has competed in many endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Daytona, Petit Le Mans, and 12 Hours of Sebring.