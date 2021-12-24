Lewisville Roofing Company Is Introducing New Roofing Materials for Lewisville Property Owners in 2022

Lewisville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2021 --Lewisville Roofing Company recently announced that it will be using new roofing materials in Texas in 2022. One of the most common roofing materials they have used in the roof installation process has been primarily asphalt. They also currently use metal and rubber roofing material. This year, they will be incorporating more types of roofing materials, including tile, metal, slate, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). In addition, they will include higher quality brands and an upgraded version of their standard asphalt shingle. The newer asphalt shingle will provide even greater protection and longevity.



One of the materials that they already offered is metal. This roofing material is one of their most popular upgrades because the threat of natural disasters and storms in the local area is high. Many residents and even local businesses have been choosing to replace their current roofing material with metal roofs because they can withstand high winds of up to 140 miles per hour. Another benefit of this roofing type is that it is energy efficient. As a result, metal roofs can keep roof temperatures relatively low during Lewisville's hot summers, which translates to saving plenty of savings for homeowners. One more advantage is that metal roofs are very durable, lasting between 40 to 70 years on average.



Asphalt roofs have also been part of Lewisville Roofing Company's offerings for many years. However, the roofers are considering switching to another much more durable option. The new asphalt roofing material will be better at withstanding the various types of weather in the local area. In addition, it could outlast their current shingle type, offering protection for up to 20 years instead of 15.



Aside from metal and asphalt, Lewisville is working diligently with a manufacturer to supply tile roofing to its customers. Like metal, this roof type is quickly becoming a popular choice for homeowners in the local area because it is gorgeous, which adds to the curb appeal of many Texas homes. It is also highly durable, lasting homeowners up to 50 years. Like metal, it is resistant to weather damages and can withstand high winds common with storms here in Lewisville.



One other roofing type that this roofing company is working to secure in 2022 is slate. It is by far one of the most expensive of all the roof materials that it will include in its product lineup. But the benefit to the customers far outweighs the upfront costs. This roof is completely fire resistant. Since it is a natural stone, it is also energy efficient. Homeowners can expect to have a cooler roof by choosing to have stone installed, resulting in lower energy bills. Another great benefit of slate roofs is that they are exceptionally beautiful. But slate roofing's beauty isn't all that homeowners will be paying for if they switch to this roofing type. This roof is one of the most durable of all roofing types, lasting upwards of 100 years or more.



Another roofing material that this roofing company is incorporating into its lineup this year is Polyvinyl chloride (PVC). This roofing type is most commonly used for commercial roofs. It is popular for its durability, longevity, and fire resistance. Lewisville Roofing Company has several commercial roofing customers presently. But with the addition of this new roofing type may give them the leverage necessary to attract more customers who already use this roofing type or those commercial companies who prefer to have this roofing material installed. Either way, securing this roofing material in their lineup can mean plenty of growth opportunities in Lewisville's commercial roofing market. A few things still need to be worked out to secure this roofing type. But they are hoping it can make its debut later in the coming year.



The new roofing materials will allow Lewisville Roofing Company to spread its reach in terms of making repairs to both residential roofs and commercial roofs. They will be able to repair existing roof types and install new roofs throughout Lewisville and the surrounding areas. The most significant part of incorporating new roofing materials is that they will be able to offer upgraded roofing to customers. For instance, customers who currently have asphalt roofs but want to upgrade to tile roofs will be able to do so.



Making these changes in 2022 represents a great push forward for this roofing company. Incorporating more roofing supplies will allow them to expand into even more areas around Lewisville and compete effectively with other roofing companies in the Dallas, Irving, and Plano areas. It will also enable them to work with more residential and commercial customers, expanding their already competitive portfolio of customers. Lewisville Roofing Company is determined to improve customer satisfaction and solidify its place at number one in the local area for excellent workmanship and an extensive lineup of top-notch materials.



Lewisville Roofing Company has provided roofing to Lewisville, The Colony, Hebron, Carrolton, Flower Mound, Double Oak, and Highland Village for several years. Their licensed and insured roofing contractors perform various types of roof work in the local area, including repair, replacement, and installation. They also provide services to both residents and business owners.