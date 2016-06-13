Lezam Insurance of Austin, TX Recognized as Top 20 Nationwide Agency for Home Insurance

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Working within the Austin community for 12 years, Lezam Insurance of Austin, TX was recently recognized as a Top 20 Nationwide Agency for Home Insurance. This achievement comes through years of working within the Austin community to relieve insurance stresses and concerns through client-focused, welcoming relationships. With a combined 60+ years of experience in Mortgage, Real Estate, and Home Insurance, Lezam Insurance has become a vital staple of the Austin Insurance community.



Austin appears regularly on the top lists of booming housing markets, with the technology industry being a large draw to the capital. Home insurance goes hand in hand when dealing with a home purchase, as any new or experienced buyer is familiar with. It has been extremely gratifying that top real estate and mortgage professionals continuously choose Lezam Insurance when referring their clients for home insurance. It is these referrals through trusted professionals that has gained the agency such a loyal following, with clients often returning to Lezam Insurance for additional insurances, including Auto and Business insurance.



Michael & Daniela Lezam and their team have won several awards for Customer Service, are regularly ranked 5 stars by their clients and have seen that commendation turn into recurring relationships that last year over year. As a family owned and operated business, they recognize the value of working with families to ensure they are protected from any of life's unexpected snags. It's also important to work within your community to further a culture you want to be a part of. To this end, Lezam Insurance is an Affiliate Member & Committee Chair of Austin Board of Realtors, Board member of Austin Young Real Estate Professionals and have owned their Austin-based business since 2004.



Recognition from Lezam Insurance's underwriter, Nationwide Insurance only serves to confirm what the Lezam team has found over years of dedicated service: Supporting Austinites, whether new in town or born-and-raised, fosters a community and culture that continues to grow and blossom generation after generation.



About Lezam Insurance

Lezam Insurance has been serving Austin and surrounding areas since 2004 in their insurance needs. The specialized teams at Lezam Insurance have a commitment to their clients and offer the best products from Nationwide Insurance. Products offered include auto, homeowners, life and business insurance. They make you feel welcome from the moment you call them. Their attention to detail is above and beyond and will alleviate the stress of wondering how life's "uh-oh" moments will be handled. They will be right by your side when you need it the most.



For more information please visit their website at www.lezamhomeinsurance.com or call 512-263-4333.